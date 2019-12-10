UrduPoint.com
GSIS Organizes Rally Against Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Tue 10th December 2019

GSIS organizes rally against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Global System of Integrated School (GSIS) Tuesday organized a protest rally against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Global System of Integrated school (GSIS) Tuesday organized a protest rally against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

More than 700 students started rally from Pitras Bukhari Road in 'solidarity with Kashmiri people' which was attended by teachers and management, a press release said.

They also staged tableaux and highlighted atrocities being faced by people of Kashmir.

GSIS Senior Manager Noshaba Falak said the rally was organized in solidarity with people and specially students of Kashmir.

They also carrying cards and banners inscribed with slogans stop genocide of people in Kashmir and stop human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Later, the rally culminated at Abdul Latif Bhittai Auditorium.

