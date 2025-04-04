Hajj pilgrims to undergo training session on April 21 in AJK

A day-long training and orientation session for Hajj pilgrims selected from Mirpur AJK district will be held on April 21, 2025 under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad at Nafees Marquee Industrial Estate in Mirpur city

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Apr, 2025) A day-long training and orientation session for Hajj pilgrims selected from Mirpur AJK district will be held on April 21, 2025 under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad at Nafees Marquee Industrial Estate in Mirpur city.

The session will start at 9:00am and continue till the stipulated time frame, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpur, Yasir Riyaz, told APP here on Friday.

"All selected Hajj pilgrims are advised to attend the training session according to the above mentioned schedule to learn about the rituals and regulations to perform Hajj", he said.

It's worth noting that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of the government of Pakistan has announced the Hajj 2025 policy, which includes details on the pilgrimage cost, date for submission of application and quota for Pakistani pilgrims under government and private schemes.

