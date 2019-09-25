Handbills, posters appear in IOK streets

Handbills and posters were circulated by Hurriyat activists reaffirming the Kashmiris' resolve to resist Hindutva forces' designs to enslave Kashmiri people, in Indian occupied kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, the handbills pasted on electric poles, shop shutters and walls ask people to get united for their honour, dignity and identity and fight back against the Indian aggression.

The Hurriyat activists made it clear to India that they neither accepted Indian occupation in the past, nor would accept it in the future. The activists said that their dream was freedom and they would not accept anything less than FREEDOM from India.

Meanwhile, with even not an iota of improvement in situation on ground, life continues to remain uncertain in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region on the 52nd consecutive day, today. Right from north to south, business activities continue to remain suspended and public transport is off the road. mobile calling service, broadband and pocket internet continue to remain shut with attendance of students negligible in all ten districts of the valley and five of the Jammu region.

The clampdown that has affected inter-district road connectivity drastically has specifically brought the challenging times for the patients who rely on the consumption of lifesaving drugs which is running short of stock in the valley.

In New Delhi, leaders of Indian women's organizations who visited occupied Kashmir earlier this month released a fact-finding report, detailing dreadful conditions in the Muslim-majority valley. The five women leaders speaking at the Delhi Press Club, shared their observations with the media saying that when they reached the valley they felt as if they were walking into a cloud of depression.

They cited verified accounts and said that almost 13,000 young boys were subjected to disappearance over the past 50 days. The report notes that the Indian Army pounces on young boys as if they hate their very sight, and when fathers go to rescue their children they are made to deposit money from 20,000 to 60,000.

A resolution moved during the Kashmir debate at the British opposition Labor Party's annual conference in Brighton urged the party to play its role in the restoration of basic human rights, the lifting of curfew, and the granting the entry of humanitarian aid organization and international observers to clampdown-hit occupied Kashmir.

The European Union has called for an immediate political dialogue process between India and Pakistan with the involvement of the people of Kashmir. This was stated by Dietmar Krissler on behalf of the President of European Commission in response to a letter dispatched by Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed.