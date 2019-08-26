UrduPoint.com
Hardliner Modi Puts Fate Of South Asian Region Nn Stake: AJK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

Hardliner Modi puts fate of South Asian region nn stake: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his illegal and provocative acts put the regional peace on stake

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his illegal and provocative acts put the regional peace on stake.

He was addressing a function organized by American Muslim Council in New York on Monday,said an official message released to media here Monday night.

"Indian Prime Minister was implementing the ideology of RSS and actively involved in the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims. Even, the Muslims living in India were not safe", PM told American Muslim community.

"All those opposed Modi's agenda were detained whether they were pro-Indian former Chief Ministers", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said one could not find the example of such worst barbarism from the human history being carried out by the Indian military and paramilitary forces on the defenseless people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The valley was under complete lock-down for the last three weeks. Acute shortage of medicines and foodstuff had further worsen the situation which was the matter of great concern for us", Haider added.

"The overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis were our assets and ambassadors. A great moral responsibilities lied on your shoulder to show true picture of Kashmir to the world informing them about Indian nefarious designs against the people of Kashmir and Pakistan", PM urged Kashmiri and Pakistani community in US.

The prime minister said Kashmiris were struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self determination while India had usurped their fundamental rights and trying to suppress their ingenious movement through the use of brute force. We must expose Indian atrocities and motives to the world community.

"Kashmiris would never bow down in front of Indian aggression. They were determined to achieve their mission which was freedom of their motherland from Indian illegal occupation and we would continue to support them till the goal of freedom was achieved", Haider expressed his resolve.

