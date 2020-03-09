(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Modi's extremist and racist policies were a perpetual security threat to South Asia

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Modi's extremist and racist policies were a perpetual security threat to South Asia.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of District Bar Kotli town, about 100 km from Mirpur on Monday, he said resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue through peaceful means was inevitable for lasting peace in the region.

The prime minister appealed international community to stop India from changing demography of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian troops were committing war crimes in the occupied territory and added that India would never be able to suppress the passion of Kashmiris for the right to self determination.

Raja Farooq Haider asked lawyers to become voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and highlight the plight of Kashmiris at all available forums.

"Through 13th Amendment which empowered the AJK Legislative Assembly, I have achieved the purpose of my life. Our government not only enhanced the strength of the judges in apex judiciary but also appointed the permanent judges in High and Supreme Courts", Haider added.

Earlier, the AJK prime minister administered oath to the newly elected body of District Bar Kotli and announced a grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the Bar.

Meanwhile, presiding over district development review meeting, he directed concerned quarters to take special initiative for the welfare of the Line of Control Constituencies and provide ambulances to the health units.

He also directed the concerned quarters to step up work on the ongoing schemes and accomplish projects under PM Community Infrastructure Development Program by June this year.

Raja Farooq Haider said population wise, Kotli was the biggest district of the state and added that sufficient funds would be provided for the further development and beautification of the district.

The prime minister while directing the up-gradation of sewerage and water supply system in the city said that all requisite funds would be provided to the Municipal Corporation and Kotli Development Authority for the cleanliness and proper sanitation system in the city.

Cabinet members and secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.