UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harshest Cold Weather Added To Miseries Of IOK People, "lockdown Enters 146th Day"

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Harshest cold weather added to miseries of IOK people,

There is no let up in the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley as they continue to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, while the harshest cold weather has added to the miseries of the besieged people as they couldn't stock essential commodities for the winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :There is no let up in the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley as they continue to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, while the harshest cold weather has added to the miseries of the besieged people as they couldn't stock essential commodities for the winter season.

As per a centuries-old practice, usually the inhabitants of the Valley used to store food stuff and firewood in abundance for the winter as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway � the only surface link of the region with the rest of the world � remains mostly closed due to snowfall and rains in the months of December and January.

However, this time around, they could not do so due to military lockdown which is in force since 5th August, Kashmir Media Srvice reported.

A restriction under Section 144 remain enforced amid deployment of thousands of Indian troops, the people of the Valley cut off from their immediate surroundings and the entire world due to ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services.

On the other hand, China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that escalate tensions, amid reports of incidents of exchange of fire by the armies on both sides along the Line of Control (LOC).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, at a media briefing in Beijing said, "As neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Fire Internet World Exchange Mobile China Beijing January August December Media From Rains

Recent Stories

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal distri ..

10 minutes ago

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texa ..

10 minutes ago

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

10 minutes ago

Dense fog to dominate in plain areas including Pun ..

6 minutes ago

Citizenship Amendment Act proves worth of two-nati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.