Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Ministry of health Azad Jammu and Kashmir's officials put the orders of AJK PM order into doldrums for granting Rs one million amount to two year old girl, who is suffering from blood cancer for treatment.

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haidar Khan had announced to give the approval of aid of Rs one million for treatment to two year old blood cancer patient, Umme Habiba, who is admitted in PIMS hospital Islamabad for treatment, where she was transferred four days back from divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur on government's ambulance.

Now the patient is in Islamabad but health department of AJK did not transfer the amount to PIMS accounts.

An official of PIMS confirmed that they have not received any amount from department so far.The father of Umme Habiba while talking to media said that his daughter's condition is deteriorating with the passage of time and AJK officials are not responding despite the approval from the PM.

He said that he cannot afford the expensive treatment and if department would not pay the amount then he will carry out protest against the health department of AJK.