UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Department Blow PM AJK's Order Into Air

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:12 PM

Health department blow PM AJK's order into air

Ministry of health Azad Jammu and Kashmir's officials put the orders of AJK PM order into doldrums for granting Rs one million amount to two year old girl, who is suffering from blood cancer for treatment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Ministry of health Azad Jammu and Kashmir's officials put the orders of AJK PM order into doldrums for granting Rs one million amount to two year old girl, who is suffering from blood cancer for treatment.

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haidar Khan had announced to give the approval of aid of Rs one million for treatment to two year old blood cancer patient, Umme Habiba, who is admitted in PIMS hospital Islamabad for treatment, where she was transferred four days back from divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur on government's ambulance.

Now the patient is in Islamabad but health department of AJK did not transfer the amount to PIMS accounts.

An official of PIMS confirmed that they have not received any amount from department so far.The father of Umme Habiba while talking to media said that his daughter's condition is deteriorating with the passage of time and AJK officials are not responding despite the approval from the PM.

He said that he cannot afford the expensive treatment and if department would not pay the amount then he will carry out protest against the health department of AJK.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cancer Media From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

166 vehicles challaned for wrong parking in Rawalp ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq Restricts US Military Operations After Soleim ..

4 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme citizens demand end o ..

4 minutes ago

It's time for police to move beyond thana-kutchery ..

4 minutes ago

France, Germany, China Agree on Importance of De-E ..

20 minutes ago

Spain's Acting Prime Minister Calls for Dialogue, ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.