UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Expert Terms Unlock In IIOJK Premature, Wrong

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Health expert terms unlock in IIOJK premature, wrong

The decision by the authorities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to partially unlock the markets has been deemed as wrong and premature by a health expert who suggested the COVID restrictions should have continued due to higher number of positivity and deaths rates in the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The decision by the authorities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to partially unlock the markets has been deemed as wrong and premature by a health expert who suggested the COVID restrictions should have continued due to higher number of positivity and deaths rates in the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Flu expert and Doctors Association President Dr Nissar ul- Hassan said that the decision of unlock at this stage was "premature as positivity rate and death is still high." "It is matter of life and government shouldn't have come under public pressure to unlock and should have taken decision on basis of data," he said.

"There should have been an unlock when there would have been 10 percent decrease in cases and deaths on daily basis for one week followed by 5 percent decline in another week.

" He said that there should have been unlock when tests being done should have been more and positivity rate should have been less than five percent or there should have been four positive cases in one lakh population.

Dr Nisar said genome sequencing isn't being done at large scale so nobody knows how many variants are presently in the UT.

"Authorities are totally unaware about the real situation," he asserted. "People are being asked every time to follow COVID appropriate behavior but there is still some laxity.

Virus can bounce back and whatever we had gained in a lockdown of over a month, can go waste and people will suffer." He said just few percent population have got fully immunized and most population is still susceptible to Covid-19.

Related Topics

India Jammu Market Media Government

Recent Stories

Tajikistan President paying two-day visit to Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

UAE among top 20 countries in 5 indices related to ..

14 minutes ago

WTI Oil Price Surges Above $68 per Barrel for Firs ..

5 minutes ago

40 deaths, 424 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

5 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attacks on FC tro ..

5 minutes ago

Canada Politicians Join Call for Action After Mass ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.