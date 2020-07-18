Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir inspired for a common destiny: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 19, 1947, the true representatives of the Kashmiris, under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, passed a resolution - hosted in Srinagar at the residence of the young and dynamic Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan - affirming that the entire State of Jammu and Kashmir would accede to Pakistan

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 19, 1947, the true representatives of the Kashmiris, under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, passed a resolution - hosted in Srinagar at the residence of the young and dynamic Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan - affirming that the entire State of Jammu and Kashmir would accede to Pakistan.

In a special message on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day being observed on Sunday, he said that the day of July 19 has great significance in the history of Kashmir because on this day in 1947 the Kashmiri people had set their future direction and this resolution reflected the aspirations of the entire State.

The President said that to implement this resolution, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan waged a war of independence and were able to liberate a chunk of the State’s territory from the Maharaja’s tyrannical rule and had the Indian armed forces not illegally occupied a part of the State on October 27, 1947, the remaining territory would have been liberated and made a part of Pakistan. “This would have reflected the deepest and most natural wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

The resolution of July 19th, said Masood Khan, had justified accession to Pakistan on the basis of existing historical, geographical, religious, economic and cultural bonds. “There was kinship between the people. Trade routes tied them together. Most importantly, the hearts and minds of the people were inspired for a common destiny”, he said.

Masood Khan said that the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir is passing through the darkest period of its history and every day dozens of Kashmiris are being martyred.

While condemning the illegal annexation of the disputed State on August 5th last year, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regime is illicitly transferring Hindus from all over India to change the demographic composition of the occupied State. The new domicile holders are stealing Kashmiris’ jobs and livelihoods and are grabbing their land, he said.

“What we are witnessing is the ugliest reincarnation of fascism and Nazism, this time in the garb of violent religious extremism. This is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law”, said the President of the liberated State.

President AJK appealed to the world not to appease the hydra-headed monster of Hindutva in South Asia which is trampling Kashmiris’ rights with impunity and absolute immunity from accountability. He urged the United Nations and other multilateral organizations to step forward to hold a referendum to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

“The alternative is war. The world doesn’t want it; nor do the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. Help us find a political and diplomatic solution”, said Masood Khan

The President said that Kashmiris have vowed that they would get their freedom at all costs; and one day they would realize their dream of liberty, self-determination and accession to Pakistan.