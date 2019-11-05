UrduPoint.com
Hearts Of AJK, GB People Throb Together: Masood Khan

Tue 05th November 2019

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th November, 2019) On the demand of Gilgit-Baltistan government, a decision has been taken to enhance quota of GB students in all the five universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and to begin with, the quota of 38 seats reserved for GB students in the University of Poonch has been raised to 73.

Approval to this effect was given at the 12th session of the senate of University of Poonch-Rawalakot chaired by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday.

Under the decision, 18 of the enhanced seats have been reserved for bachelor's programs and another 13 for master's programs while the AJK government has also expressed the determination to provide facilities to GB students equal to the local students in educational institutions and to take several other steps for their welfare.

GB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman during a meeting with the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan in August last, had called for increasing quoting of GB students in the local educational institutions.

Sardar Masood Khan said that GB students are our part like human body, and we do not consider them separate from us. Increase in quota for GB students is a small gift from us, and we will take more steps for their welfare.

Meanwhile, addressing the session of University of Poonch, the AJK president stressed the need of improvement of standard of education, and to promote the research culture in the universities in the liberated territory. He said that we will have to consolidate our energies to put the state on the track of economic development.

Sardar Masood Khan paid tributes to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Rasool Jan and his team for organizing seminaries and international conferences on important national issues including education, and hoped that the University of Poonch will further progress under their leadership.

Addressing the senate session, the vice chancellor said that 50 kanals of land had been acquired in Mang for the university campus, and the English department has already been established while new disciplines such as education, and hotel management, hospitality etc would be shortly introduced in Rawalakot campus.

Attention is being focused in establishing university's Abbaspr, Chota Gila and Kahuta campus as early as possible.

He said that the university had introduced a transparent system for recruitment, appointment and promotions which had enhanced confidence of the faculty members.

