HEC observes Kashmir solidarity hour

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday to express unity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, who were living in curfew for over four weeks and are victims of Indian atrocities, oppression and injustice for over 70 years

The whole Pakistani nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour to send a strong message of unity and support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

HEC and the academic fraternity also stands firmly in supporting Kashmiris' right to self determination as well as their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian oocupation.

During the Kashmir Solidarity Hour, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played followed by live telecast of Prime Minister's speech to the nation.

At HEC, the ceremony was attended by Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC, Members of the Commission, prominently Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Dr. Shams Qasim Lakha as well as HEC Member Operations, Dr. Fateh Marri, divisional heads and all other employees.