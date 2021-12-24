UrduPoint.com

Hectic Arrangements Afoot For Holding Civic Polls In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:24 PM

Hectic arrangements afoot for holding civic polls in AJK

A high level meeting reviewed the administrative matters regarding holding of local bodies elections in the state in mid of next year in free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 24 (APP):A high level meeting reviewed the administrative matters regarding holding of local bodies elections in the state in mid of next year in free, fair and transparent manner.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis late Thursday The meeting was attended among others, by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqub, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the administration of Azad Kashmir had extended full cooperation with the Election Commission in the general elections of 2021 and urged them to fully cooperate with the Election Commission regarding the holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir. He said the government will provide all the resources to the Election Commission for the peaceful conduct of local bodies elections in the state .

He said"For the last 31 years the common man has been kept away from power and now the power will be transferred to the gross root level through holding local body elections." In this regard, he said the landmark decision of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also come. He said"Holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections is a bigger challenge than that of general elections and the entire administrative responsibility for the elections will fall on the district administration."The Prime Minister said in the past only promises were made but no practical steps were taken due to which the common man remained out of power. He urged the administration to utilize their full administrative capabilities for holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Man Muzaffarabad Mirpur Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

18 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

32 minutes ago
 Transnistria to Use State Symbols Despite Moldova' ..

Transnistria to Use State Symbols Despite Moldova's Protests - Leader

1 minute ago
 Moscow Believes EU Not Ready to Join Security Talk ..

Moscow Believes EU Not Ready to Join Security Talks on Basis of Equality - Zakha ..

1 minute ago
 China Punishes Over 20 Officials Over COVID-19 Sur ..

China Punishes Over 20 Officials Over COVID-19 Surge in Xi'an - Disciplinary Com ..

1 minute ago
 Estonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's ..

Estonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.