Hectic Efforts Needed To Turn Tide Of West's Islamophobia: Sardar Masood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that highlighting of true Islamic teachings was needed to counter the wave of Islamophobia currently sweeping across the world

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that highlighting of true Islamic teachings was needed to counter the wave of Islamophobia currently sweeping across the world.Speaking at the annual Urs ceremony at Nairian Sharif shrine here on Monday, he urged religious scholars and spiritual figures to project real Islamic teachings, explain the concept of Oneness of Allah (Tawhid) in its true sense, and caution the Muslims about different firmsof infidelity (Shirk).He said that weak faith and different forms of infidelity which had developed in the recent past were creating dents in the unity and cohesion of the Muslim ummah.The AJK president said that projection of Allah's Oneness in its true sense was the first and the foremost point of the teachings of saints and spiritual figures.

Those having company with pious figures like religious scholars and spiritual personalities have always enjoyed the status of being friends of Allah and His Prophet (Peace be upon him).He appealed to the pilgrims who had flocked the shrine from across the country to especially pray for the strength and stability of Pakistan, the liberation of Kashmir and development and progress of Azad Kashmir."We believe that without a stable Pakistan, neither occupied Kashmir can be liberated nor Azad Kashmir can be put on the track of development," he added.

