ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The posters published on behalf of the Resistance Leadership and heirs of Kashmiri martyrs urged the Kashmiri people not to sell their property to outsiders and strictly ban their entry to the territory.

The posters found pasted on vantage points at different places have said that the Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiri's and they are masters of their destiny, Kashmir Media service reported.

The posters said, "We should strictly ban the entry of non-Kashmiri's in the territory", adding that similarly the people of Kashmir should also not sell their property to the non-state actors.

They said that the people of Kashmir would not tolerate that someone snatch their land from them as some months ago this beautiful picture was cut into several pieces.

The leadership and the heirs of martyrs said that it was responsibility of the Kashmiri's to protect their motherland and not accept forced occupation of India.

They said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and would continue their struggle till taking the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.