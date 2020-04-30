UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Helping Marginalized, A Moral And Religious Responsibility: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:47 PM

Helping marginalized, a moral and religious responsibility: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that as human beings it is our moral, social and also religious obligation and responsibility to provide social protection to the marginalized and indigent segments of our society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that as human beings it is our moral, social and also religious obligation and responsibility to provide social protection to the marginalized and indigent segments of our society.

The President made these remarks while speaking to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Mr. Aon Abbas Buppi during a visit to the Bait-ul-Maal head office here in Islamabad.

The President commended the Bait-ul Maal for its dynamic and enduring efforts in providing financial assistance, social protection and vocational training to the impoverished segments of the society including widows, orphans and especially the disabled.

MD Bait-ul-Maal also informed the President that the PBM has been active in the process of directly or indirectly assisting people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He said that donor organizations have distributed food packages amongst the deserving in various regions of the country.

He added that the PBM would also visit all districts of AJK to help identify the deserving and assist them during the current lockdown. Other forms of assistance, he said, include financial assistance for medical procedures and education.

President AJK welcomed the proposals of the MD PBM and suggested that for the immediate relief of the local population ration packages may be distributed in all areas of AJK. He also said that the AJK Government would help identify and document deserving individuals and families. The President said that the coronavirus lockdown has had an economic impact on the general population and any form of assistance by government functionaries will be welcomed. In this regard, he said, the AJK Government is already working in close liaison with the Federal Government and this time around the early disbursement of Zakat has been ensured by the AJK Government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Visit Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Moral All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms position on political solution in Li ..

3 minutes ago

Health, Green package and removal of WHT on bank t ..

4 minutes ago

National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

24 minutes ago

Former US gymnastics coach Haney suspended for eig ..

24 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat foundation distributes ration bags

19 minutes ago

Beijing to reopen public libraries, galleries

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.