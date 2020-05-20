High time to hold India accountable for committing crimes in IOJK: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while appreciating the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) for condemning the Indian attempts of changing demography of occupied Kashmir, has said that India has been spurning the UN and the OIC resolutions on Kashmir since long

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while appreciating the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) for condemning the Indian attempts of changing demography of occupied Kashmir, has said that India has been spurning the UN and the OIC resolutions on Kashmir since long.

“Now is the high time for the international community particularly the Muslim world to revisit its diplomatic and economic relations with India and hold it accountable for committing heinous crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.”

Commenting on IPHRC statement in which the OIC body squarely rejects the Indian Government’s illegal actions to alter the demographic status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) as violation of OIC and UN Security Council Resolutions and international human rights/humanitarian laws, President Masood said that a message must be conveyed to India that inhuman treatment to the Kashmiri people and the Indian Muslims will no longer be tolerated.

Saying that the OIC by rejecting the domicile laws in IOJK represented the real sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the President added that Kashmiris expect concrete steps from the collective platform of 57 Muslim nations.

The AJK president said that the Modi-led BJP government had come up with a systematic plan to carry forward the Hindutva doctrine and to change demography of the held territory, and the motive behind it is very clear.

Under the garb of new domicile laws, the Indian rulers want to settle non-state subjects in occupied Kashmir and to turn the Muslim majority into a minority to accomplish their nefarious agenda, he said addingthat the Kashmiri people were determined not to let the Indian sordid plans succeed.

Sardar Masood Khan said that taking advantage of the focus of the whole world on combating Covid-19, India is attempting to perpetuate its illegitimate and unlawful occupation of Kashmir through the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people and change of laws. The Kashmiri youth are being declared militants and killed in fake encounters, he added.

AJK President also condemned killing top commander of freedom fighter, Junaid Sehrai, and his associate. Junaid was martyred by Indian occupation army, along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, during a so-called cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. The troops also destroyed at least seventeen houses and looted everything including cash and jewellary during the operation.

Paying homage to Junaid Sehrai and his colleague, the AJK president said that their blood will not go in vain. "By virtue of the great sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir issue has become a global issue now, and the day is not far off when India will be compelled to quit Kashmir and the Kashmiri people will enjoy freedom," he added.