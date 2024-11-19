Open Menu

Higher Education In The Region, Terms It Backbone Of Socioeconomic Development: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday inaugurated Rs. 144.206 million Academic Block-II Natural and Applied Sciences building at the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at the varsity's Jarikas Campus

While addressing that event, , he said that the newly constructed two-story building consisted of classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, conference hall and offices for teachers, chairperson and Dean.

He expressed the hope that the construction of the new facility would provide the students of the Jarikas campus ample opportunities to get modern education.

The President said that the higher education and technical expertise stand as the backbone of socioeconomic progress and prosperity of any region.

All possible resources would be utilized to align university education with modern needs and job markets so that the students can have better opportunities to achieve quality education, he added.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier (Retd) Dr. Muhammad Yunus Javed briefed the President of the use and salient features of the newly constructed academic block.

