Hindu community, HRC stage Kashmir solidarity rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Human Right Council and and Hindu community on Friday staged rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris who were under siege imposed by fascist Narendra Modi regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 05, 2019.

A rally led by Ramesh Kumar Gupta and others by holding banners, placards and Kashmiri flags in their hands marched from Sindh University's old campus to Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants of the rally also condemned Indian atrocities and human rights violation in occupied valley and demanded of the international community to take notice of Modi regime's brutalities against unarmed and innocent people of Kashmir.

They also chanted slogans in favour of oppressed people of IIOJ&K who were being deprived of their basic rights by fascist Modi government through an illegal constitutional amendment in Indian constitution through which special status given to the people of disputed territory had been revoked.

