Hindu community rallies for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people

The Hindu community organized a rally in support of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, condemning the abrogation of Kashmir's special status and ongoing curfew which entered 61st days on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hindu community organized a rally in support of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, condemning the abrogation of Kashmir's special status and ongoing curfew which entered 61st days on Friday.

Hundreds of people belonging to the Hindu community were taking part the rally that starts Old Campus of Sindh University and concluded it outside Hyderabad Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amarshi Thakur said the Hindu community in whole Pakistan stood in support of the oppressed people of IoK. He said Kashmir was an independent state and India's occupation of Kashmir and imposition of curfew was a violation of the human rights.

Mohan Lal appealed the international community to realize its responsibility in the wake of the grave situation which was nearly a human catastrophe in IoK and stop India from persecuting the innocent people.

He said the United Nations, the European Union and other international forums and influential countries should play their part in realization of human rights of the Kashmiris and for ending Indian atrocities in occupied valley.