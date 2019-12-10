UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Community Takes Out Rally To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri People In Nasirabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:28 PM

Hindu community takes out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad

Members of Hindu Community Tuesday took out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad district on occasion of International Day Human Right

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Members of Hindu Community Tuesday took out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad district on occasion of International Day Human Right.

The solidarity rally was taken from Marriage Hall which was led by Hindu Punchait's leader Tara Chand and Rajeesh Kumar Katiara and marched various areas of Nasirabad and accumulated near press club of Nasirabad district where they protested against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Hindu traders, and large number of Hindu Community participated the rally to express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The participants also held placards inscribed with Kashmir freedom and raised slogans against brutalities of India in Kashmir, "Kashmir is vulgar vein of Pakistan".

The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom and against aggression of Indian in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Rajeesh Kumar Katiara, City Action Committee' s Chairman Hafiz Saeed Ahmed Bangulzai and others said Hindu Community gave clear massage to world and India that Hindu Community stood with Pakistan Army and Pakistani Public.

They said Pakistan was only country , where all minority community including Hindu minority had given freedom and opportunity to worship.

They regretted that India was torturing minorities there every day which was a commendable move, saying India was making brutalities on Kashmiri Muslims daily and demanded on the United Nations to take notice of Modi led government's atrocities for addressing Kashmir cause according to charter of United Nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Army United Nations Minority Marriage Tara Nasirabad Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

31 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

31 minutes ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

31 minutes ago

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

2 hours ago

'Huge' Carbon Footprint of Wars Overlooked by COP2 ..

2 minutes ago

Check & balance system to be strengthened: Azam Su ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.