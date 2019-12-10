Hindu community takes out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Members of Hindu Community Tuesday took out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Nasirabad district on occasion of International Day Human Right.

The solidarity rally was taken from Marriage Hall which was led by Hindu Punchait's leader Tara Chand and Rajeesh Kumar Katiara and marched various areas of Nasirabad and accumulated near press club of Nasirabad district where they protested against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Hindu traders, and large number of Hindu Community participated the rally to express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The participants also held placards inscribed with Kashmir freedom and raised slogans against brutalities of India in Kashmir, "Kashmir is vulgar vein of Pakistan".

The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom and against aggression of Indian in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Rajeesh Kumar Katiara, City Action Committee' s Chairman Hafiz Saeed Ahmed Bangulzai and others said Hindu Community gave clear massage to world and India that Hindu Community stood with Pakistan Army and Pakistani Public.

They said Pakistan was only country , where all minority community including Hindu minority had given freedom and opportunity to worship.

They regretted that India was torturing minorities there every day which was a commendable move, saying India was making brutalities on Kashmiri Muslims daily and demanded on the United Nations to take notice of Modi led government's atrocities for addressing Kashmir cause according to charter of United Nation.