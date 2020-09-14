Hindu fanaticism proved authenticity of two-nation theory: Masood Khan

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that an economically and militarily strong and stable Pakistan was not only the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah but it also guaranteed freedom of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir as well as protection of the Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020)

"The principles of faith, unity and discipline set by the great leader is prerequisite to turn Pakistan into an economic power and to make it invincible in terms of defense," he declared.

While talking to delegations from different strata of life here, he said that faith, unity and discipline was not merely a political slogan of the great Quaid, but he had personally followed this principle in letter and spirit in his political struggle, and through the inception of Pakistan, he practically proved how much the faith, unity and discipline of the nation were imperative to achieve the goal.

The AJK president said that Quad-e-Azam was the well wisher and benefactor of the Kashmiri people in the real sense because he was firm to make Kashmir part of Pakistan, and to materialize the dream of granting democratic, constitutional economic rights to the people of the state. He had visited Kashmir in 1926, 1929, 1936 and 1944, closely watched the plight of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, and raised his voice for their political, religious, and socio-economic rights, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that in turn, the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir also firmly believe in the political acumen of Quaid-e-Azam and love him.

Citing a message of Quaid-e-Azam to the Kashmiri leadership in 1946 that is one year ahead of the creation of Pakistan, the state president said that in his message, the great leader had called upon the Kashmiri leadership to make their people well disciplined in educational, socio-economic and political terms, and the struggle for their rights selflessly and firmly, and then no power on the world would be able to deny freedom and legitimate rights to them.

Describing Kashmir liberation struggle as continuation of two-nation theory, the AJK president said that the worst discriminatory treatment being meted to Kashmiri people and Indian Muslims under Hindutva agenda has once again proved the political sagacity and farsightedness of Quaid-e-Azam and his colleagues.

Now even pro-India political parties and leaders of occupied Kashmir are realizing authenticity of two-nation theory, he said and made it clear that two-nation theory does not mean denying rights of non-Muslims and minorities in Kashmir.

The AJK president said that in the history of the Jammu and Kashmir state, the Hindu pundits have always been living in peace with the Muslims, and they have not only been appointed on top government positions but discriminatory treatment has also been never extended to them on religious basis.

"It is high time that the whole nation follows political principles of Quaid-e-Azam," he said adding that the liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people can never succeed nor a safe future of the Muslims of South Asia can be ensured without a strong Pakistan.