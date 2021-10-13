Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Khan

Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while describing senior politician late Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan as an epoch-making personality, said that the political vacuum created by his death would not be filled for a long time

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) Oct 13 (APP):Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while describing senior politician late Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan as an epoch-making personality, said that the political vacuum created by his death would not be filled for a long time.

Paying homage to Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan who passed away last Saturday at the age of 87, Sardar Masood Khan said that he had played a dynamic role in the politics of Azad Kashmir for over half a century.

"Sardar Sikandar was a soft-spoken and a champion of tolerance, but at the same, he had gained the reputation of strict administrator while implementing the decision and policies of the government during his tenure as prime minister and president of the state. These were the very attributes that helped him achieve top leadership roles in politics," he said.

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan during his long political career not only held high government positions but he had also worked for the development of the liberated area, masses' welfare, and improvement of the economic conditions of the common man besides protecting the rights of the people.

"Because of his passion for development and strengthening the democratic institutions, Sardar Sikandar was known as the hero of development and Slar-e- Jamoriat (leader of democracy) among his political peers and followers," former AJK President recalled.

Mr. Khan said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was the Prime Minister in 2005 when a devastating earthquake hit AJK.

During this difficult time, he not only encouraged the earthquake-stricken people but also supervised rescue and relief operations with the help of the government of Pakistan and international aid agencies, and later established agencies such as ERRA and SEERA in the quake-hit areas to start reconstruction work.

He said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan will always be remembered for his role in laying the foundation of basic infrastructure and for strengthening and consolidating the various state institutions.

Sardar Masood Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty accept the efforts and services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and grant him the highest rank in paradise.