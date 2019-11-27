HR activists condemn IOK lockdown

Human Rights activists on Wednesday strongly condemned the Human Rights violations by Indian troops which continued on 115th consecutive day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Human Rights activists on Wednesday strongly condemned the Human Rights violations by Indian troops which continued on 115th consecutive day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP, noted HR activist Tahira Habeeb urged the International community to take notice of illegal actions against suppressed and innocent Kashmiris, following the military lockdown imposed by India in IOK.

Internet gag, mobile phone service had been put in shutdown mode, she said. "The increasing cold weather has also added to the miseries of the suppressed and suffering people of the occupied territory," she added.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti said that oppressed Kashmiris were now boldly raising high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

To a question he said that in IOK at many places, the youth protesters were subjected to torture by Indian police and troops. He said that many Kashmiris sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the forces' personnel.

Meanwhile according to Kashmir Media Service report issued on Wednesday, in IOK India's Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday has taken the possession of assets worth over 60 million rupees in connection with a false case against noted Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.