UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Activists Condemn IOK Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

HR activists condemn IOK lockdown

Human Rights activists on Wednesday strongly condemned the Human Rights violations by Indian troops which continued on 115th consecutive day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Human Rights activists on Wednesday strongly condemned the Human Rights violations by Indian troops which continued on 115th consecutive day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP, noted HR activist Tahira Habeeb urged the International community to take notice of illegal actions against suppressed and innocent Kashmiris, following the military lockdown imposed by India in IOK.

Internet gag, mobile phone service had been put in shutdown mode, she said. "The increasing cold weather has also added to the miseries of the suppressed and suffering people of the occupied territory," she added.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti said that oppressed Kashmiris were now boldly raising high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

To a question he said that in IOK at many places, the youth protesters were subjected to torture by Indian police and troops. He said that many Kashmiris sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the forces' personnel.

Meanwhile according to Kashmir Media Service report issued on Wednesday, in IOK India's Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday has taken the possession of assets worth over 60 million rupees in connection with a false case against noted Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Occupied Kashmir Police Mobile Media Mufti Million

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

45 seconds ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

2 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

2 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

25 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.