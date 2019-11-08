HR activists condemn IOK lockdown for 96th day

Human rights activists on Friday strongly condemned HR violations by Indian troops continuing for the 96th consecutive day in the held Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Human rights activists on Friday strongly condemned HR violations by Indian troops continuing for the 96th consecutive day in the held Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Talking to APP, noted HR activist Tahira Habeeb urged the world community to take notice of illegal actions against innocent Kashmiris following the military lockdown imposed by India in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti said that the oppressed Kashmiris were now raising voice for their freedom from India.

He said that in IOK at many places, protesters were being subjected to torture by the Indian police and troops, adding that many demonstrators sustained injuries in the actions of the Indian forces.

In IOK, people from every walk of life staged forceful demonstrations in different areas on Friday, to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and division of Kashmir into two union territories by India.