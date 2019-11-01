UrduPoint.com
HR Activists Condemn Lockdown In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:28 PM

HR activists condemn lockdown in IOK

Human Rights (HR) activists on Friday condemned lockdown and detention of thousand of youth and minors by troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which entered the 89th day on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists on Friday condemned lockdown and detention of thousand of youth and minors by troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which entered the 89th day on Friday.

Talking to APP, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti, while responding to a statement, issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that lockdown could not deter Kashmiris from getting their independence.

He said that Kashmiris continously were facing gross human rights violations at the hands of the Indian forces deployed in the Valley.

Tahira Habib, another noted HR activist, said that for the last three months, Kashmiris were facing unprecedented torture, since the Indian government revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and placed the region under curfew, he said.

PTI MPA Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said that entire Pakistani nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris and ready to reply any Indian aggression in a befitting manner.

