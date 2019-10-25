UrduPoint.com
HR Dept Organises Kashmir Rally In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

HR Dept organises Kashmir rally in Lahore

After Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement, rallies were held across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :After Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement, rallies were held across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In this regard, Parliamentary Secretary Minorities Mahinder Pal Singh also led a rally which was organised in Lahore.

The rally attended by Secretary HR Tariq Mahmood, officials of Human Rights Department, various religious leaders and a large number of Christian community.

The rally started from National Towet, Edgerton Road and ended at Lahore Press club.

The participants raised national flags and only slogan was echoing that Kashmir would become Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, Mahindra Pal Singh said that today all the Pakistani people were on the streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and realised to the world that all Pakistani nation stand with their Kashmiri brothers.

