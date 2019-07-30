HR violations in IoK can no longer be ignored by world: EU parliamentarians

The members of European Parliament (MEPs), who are on a visit to Pakistan, Tuesday underlined the need for resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India, saying the massive human rights violations being committed in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) could no longer be ignored by the world community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The members of European Parliament (MEPs), who are on a visit to Pakistan , Tuesday underlined the need for resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India , saying the massive human rights violations being committed in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) could no longer be ignored by the world community.

A 10-member delegation of prominent European Union (EU) parliamentarians led by Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement International (JKSDMI) a UK based organization - had arrived here on a 10-day visit starting from July 26 to get first-hand information about the plight of people in the IoK.

During an interaction with the media, the MEPs said they would give feedback to the European Parliament after assessing the situation on ground in the IoK so that a collective voice could be raised to resolve the Kashmir issue.

MEP Irina Von Wiese, who is also member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the purpose of their visit was to find facts about the issue. It was an eye-opener and "I did learn a lot." She said the delegation had visited several villages in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and interacted with locals, who were great hospitable and willing to talk.

She said the European Parliament was aware of the HR violations in the IoK as the issue, which was brought in the Human Rights Committee of the Parliament in February, was thoroughly debated.

"There is growing awareness on the issue and I think the issue can no longer be ignored. We cannot allow it to escalate," she said highlighting the importance of resolving the issue as it was between the two nuclear armed states.

She said the European Parliament could highlight the plight of people of Kashmir with more force, advocating moving forward hand-in-hand to facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and India in order to bring durable peace in South Asian region.

Answering a question, Irna said it was for the first time that human rights abuses in the IoK had been documented in a report of United Nations Commission.

She appreciated Pakistan for giving unconditional access to HR organizations to visit Pakistan and the AJK areas to assess the situation on ground.

To another query, she said the delegation was intended to visit the IoK, but it did not urge India to provide them access.

Irina said the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir was guaranteed in the resolutions passed by the United National Security Council.

MEP Richard Corbett, leader of the Labour Party in the EU, said the visit was of great importance as the whole European Parliament would be apprised about the problems being faced by the people of IoK. "Every day we are learning new details about the issue and we are here to enhance our knowledge and get it back to the European Parliament." Answering a question about indigenous movement of Kashmiris, he agreed that IoK people must have their final say about their fate in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

MEP Shaffaq Mohammad said the delegation would also visit Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad but would not able to visit the Line of Control due to prevailing situation.

He was of the view that there must be a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue. "We want to use our influence in Europe to bring positive change engaging Pakistan and India in meaningful dialogue." After the visit, Shaffaq said a report containing facts and figures would be compiled and shared with the European Parliament to update the MEPs about the issue and sufferings of the IoK people.

Chairman of JKSDMI Raja Najabat Hussain said the people of IoK had launched indigenous movement for their right to self-determination.

He said international organization and institutes had recognized that the movement was indigenous and sooner or later India would have to give them (Kashmiris) their legitimate right of self-determination.

He said it was India that took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations but it was not implementing its resolutions to resolve the longstanding dispute. "India is killing innocent Kashmiris and they are fighting against that."He said a Friend of Kashmir Group was in place in the European Parliament and efforts would be made to hold a two-day session in September and arranging a Kashmir-week in October with an aim to share the information gathered about plight of Kashmiris in IOK during the visit with the people living there.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Rawlakot, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in the coming days.