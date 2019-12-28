HRCP appeals UN, world community to take notice of miseries of people of IOK

The Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Saturday appealed to the United Nations and world community to take immediate notice of the unabated lockdown by Indian forces on the consecutive 146 day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as cold weather has added to the woes of the oppressed Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Saturday appealed to the United Nations and world community to take immediate notice of the unabated lockdown by Indian forces on the consecutive 146 day in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as cold weather has added to the woes of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan said on Saturday that due to the lockdown, Kashmiri people could not stock essential commodities for the winter season.

He said that UN should take notice of the shortage of basic commodities due to restrictions in IOK amid deployment of thousands of Indian troops.

PTI MPA Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that UN should take notice of the worries of Kashmiri people who were cut off from their immediate surroundings due to ban on internet, text messaging and mobile phone services.

It may be mentioned here that All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC-AJK) leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik on Saturday appealed to the world community to ask India to settle the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Malik strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmed and his two brothers by Indian police in IOK.