HRCP Lauds HRWAA,TLHRC For Highlighting Prevailing Grim Situation In IOK

HRCP lauds HRWAA,TLHRC for highlighting prevailing grim situation in IOK

Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Dr Mehdi Hasan on Saturday lauded Human Rights Watch's Asia Advocacy (HRWAA) and Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC) for advocating the true picture of prevailing grim situation of human rights violations in IOK

Talking to APP Dr Mehdi Hasan said that international community was realizing the importance of resolutions and grave Human Rights violation situation in IOK, which had been passed by United Nation's General Assembly(UNGA).

Talking to APP Dr Mehdi Hasan said that international community was realizing the importance of resolutions and grave Human Rights violation situation in IOK, which had been passed by United Nation's General Assembly(UNGA).

To a question Dr Mehdi Hasan said that Kashmir was the oldest dispute on the UN agenda, adding that Indian rulers had been denying plebiscite in Kashmir as promised by their predecessors.

He called upon international community to break its silence over the ongoing atrocities and grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

He said that self-determination was the fundamental right of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said India was committing massacre of Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

John Sifton, Human Rights Watch's Asia Advocacy (HRWAA) Director, on Saturday has expressed serious concern over the Human Rights violation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying human rights were under threat in Kashmir. He said in a written submission to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC), which had conducted a hearing on human rights in Kashmir on Thursday highlighted grave situation of human and democratic rights violations in IOK.

He said that the focus of his testimony was how the US government could most effectively voice its concerns about these issues to the government of India.

Meanwhile Member British House of Lords, Sayeeda Warsi, in her address to the conference, said sexual violence in occupied Kashmir being a tool of war was most horrific and India was failing to fulfill its responsibility.

