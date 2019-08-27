UrduPoint.com
HRs Organizations Alarmed At Grave Human Rights Situation In IOK:President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:37 PM

HRs organizations alarmed at grave human rights situation in IOK:President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the human rights organizations across the world were alarmed at the grave human rights situation, due to the clampdown by the brutal Indian forces on the basic civil liberties of oppressed Kashmiris, which was deteriorating every passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the human rights organizations across the world were alarmed at the grave human rights situation, due to the clampdown by the brutal Indian forces on the basic civil liberties of oppressed Kashmiris, which was deteriorating every passing day.

Talking to the Parliamentary Delegation from United Kingdom, led by Khalid Mahmood, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the fascist, unilateral move by the Indian government in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had put regional and international peace at risk.

Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Chairman, Kashmir Committee, Fakhar Imam were also present in the meeting.� The President said that there were serious questions about Indian claims of being the biggest secular democracy, as Indian minorities were insecure and living under severe fear of being persecuted by the fanatic Hindus.

� The President emphasized that the world community must take notice of the high-handedness of the Indian forces and RSS goons in IOK.

He called upon the British Parliamentary delegation to create awareness among the public at large about the human rights violations in IOK and sought their support to fully expose the fascist face of Indian regime, where minorities were bestially persecuted.�The delegation thanked the Speaker and Chairman Kashmir committee for arranging their visit to Pakistan, which made it possible to get the true pictureof the situation.

