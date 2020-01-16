UrduPoint.com
HRW Denounces Modi Government Brutalities In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

HRW denounces Modi government brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has slammed Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir in its annual report

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has slammed Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir in its annual report.Condemning the ongoing Indian forces and Modi government brutalities in Indian held Kashmir, HRW said in its annual report that Indian government has tried to cover up devastation in Kashmir through complete shut down.

It has been said in the annual report that the unilateral steps taken by Indian government caused distress to people of Kashmir and their rights were trampled.

Former chief ministers, political workers , lawyers and journalists were detained without any charges.

