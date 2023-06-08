UrduPoint.com

Huawei Expresses Desire To Invest In Azad Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Huawei expresses desire to invest in Azad Kashmir

A delegation of Huawei company Pakistan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ): A delegation of Huawei company Pakistan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

The delegation, comprising of Pan Feng, Managing Director, Dai Kong, Zahid Maqbool, Ahmed Bilal Masood and Khawaja Affan Tariq, briefed the AJK president about Huawei's ongoing projects and investments in and outside Pakistan.

The visiting delegation also expressed its desire to invest in Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

On this occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry appreciated the Huawei team and termed it as a very welcoming and positive development.

He assured the visiting delegates that the Government of Azad Kashmir would provide all-out support and assistance in this regard. Pan Feng presented a souvenir of the company to the AJK President.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Huawei

Recent Stories

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

5 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

10 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

14 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.33 bill ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.33 billion

10 minutes ago
 Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agricultu ..

Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agriculture sectors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.