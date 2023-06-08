Huawei expresses desire to invest in Azad Kashmir

A delegation of Huawei company Pakistan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ): A delegation of Huawei company Pakistan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

The delegation, comprising of Pan Feng, Managing Director, Dai Kong, Zahid Maqbool, Ahmed Bilal Masood and Khawaja Affan Tariq, briefed the AJK president about Huawei's ongoing projects and investments in and outside Pakistan.

The visiting delegation also expressed its desire to invest in Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

On this occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry appreciated the Huawei team and termed it as a very welcoming and positive development.

He assured the visiting delegates that the Government of Azad Kashmir would provide all-out support and assistance in this regard. Pan Feng presented a souvenir of the company to the AJK President.