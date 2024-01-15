Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that huge opportunities of investment stood available in different sectors

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that huge opportunities of investment stood available in different sectors.

Talking to various public representative delegations at Jammu Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis, the President invited the intending entrepreneurs from across the country besides the UK-based Pakistani Diaspora community to

take benefit of the bright opportunities of the available huge potential for investment in trade and industrial sectors in

AJK especially in the twin industrial districts of Mirpur and Bhimbher in particular.

Referring to the region's favourable climate and investment-friendly environment, the president said that the Private sector can invest in various sectors of Azad Kashmir. He said that besides it is natural resources Azad Kashmir has huge human resources.

"About 1.5 million people from Azad Kashmir are working in Europe, middle East and North America", he said that there was no law and order problem in Azad Jammu Kashmir while the literacy rate was higher than the provinces of Pakistan.

He said that the proposed Muzaffarabad, Mansehra and Mirpur motorway and Dry port in the lake view city would further increase the scope of investment in the region.

Referring to the key investment areas in Azad Kashmir, the president said that some of the key sectors for investment

in Azad Kashmir included hydel power generation, tourism, minerals, IT and small-scale industries.

Encouraging investors to invest their capital in Azad Jammu & Kashmir the AJK president assured them that they will be provided with all support and facilities at the government level. He said that the AJK has the potential to produce 9

thousand megawatts while at present about 2500 megawatts of electricity was being generated from different power projects.

"Azad Kashmir also has immense potential in tourism. We have lush green forests, meadows and captivating snow clad peaks in the north and Mangala Lake at Mirpur in the south, which is good for water sports", the president said adding

that AJK has also ample investment opportunities in minerals and IT sector.

On this occasion, members of the business fraternity delegation lauded the efforts of Barrister Sultan for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

