Human catastrophe looming over Occupied Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Pakistan has said Indian aggression is posing serious threat to peace in the region as Occupied Kashmir has been turned into a prison and a human catastrophe is taking place in the valley.Indian aggression has posed serious risks to peace in the region.

The Indian held Kashmir has been transformed into a prison. A human catastrophe is happening in the valley. Internati0nal community should take immediate notice. The world can not estimate the physical and mental agony of Kashmiris.

Hundreds of Kashmiris have been injured and martyred at the hands of Indian forces. No change has come in our principled stand on Kashmir", this was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during weekly press briefing here Thursday.He held Pakistan has raised voice against the brutalities being perpetrated on Kashmiris at international forum in effective manner.

We have also demanded of the International community to pay attention to the situation prevailing in Occupied Kashmir.He went on to say Pakistan has principled stand on Kashmir issue and no change has come in Pakistan stance.

4 Kashmiris have been martyred during search operation and crackdown in one week in Occupied Kashmir while more casualties are feared in the valley. It is 19th day of imposition of curfew and black out therein.

Hundreds of Kashmiris have been injured at the hands of Indian forces. Over 9 lac Indian troops are present in Occupied Kashmir.He remarked the valley has turned into the largest prison of the world due to curfew clamped therein.He pointed out that the valleys is facing acute shortage of food and medicines.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted with his counterparts of different countries and demanded of the world leaders to play their role in stopping the brutalities which have been unleashed in Indian Held Kashmir.He once again stressed that resolution of Kashmir issue lies in the UN resolutions.

However all the options are under consideration for sorting out Kashmir issue. India cannot impose life time curfew in Occupied Kashmir.He observed there is no differences between foreign ministry and law ministry over taking the matter of abrogating special status of Kashmir by India to International Court of Justice (ICJ).He stated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had made telephonic contact with President Trump and had exchanged views with him on Kashmir situation and other changes in the region.He said different countries are offering to mediate between Pakistan and India over Kashmir issue.

However this move will move forward when India agrees to it.Talking of the recent incidents in Afghanistan he said " we slam terrorism in Afghanistan in strongest term.The spokesperson said Pakistan has sincerely supported international efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan as part of a shared responsibility.

He said we believe that a final and durable solution in Afghanistan will be victory for the Afghans, the regional countries and the international community but it should be fully led and owned by Afghans.Responding to a question he ruled out any possibility of presence of Daesh in Pakistan.

we are concerned over presence of Daesh in neighboring countries.He said we are endeavoring Kartarpur Corridor is opened on time.Citing to conferring award by UAE on Modi he said it is their mutual matter.To a question about US restrictions on Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif he said we express our concern over restrictions on Javad Zarif.Responding to a question he said Indian citizens can return to India from Pakistan via Wagaha border.

However there are no reports of Pakistanis having been trapped in India, he added.He underlined that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on LoC ON August 20 and one Pakistani citizen was martyred in the firing.