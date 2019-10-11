UrduPoint.com
Human Chain Made To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:01 PM

A human chain was made here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) who had been under a siege since August 5

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A human chain was made here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) who had been under a siege since August 5.

The activity organized by Kashmir Liberation Cell in front of Civil Secretariat was also participated by Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and ministers of his cabinet besides hundreds of government employees and students.

The participants holding the flags of Azad Kashmir, chanted anti India slogans and demanded the United Nations and other international organizations to take a serious cognizance of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and exert pressure on India to end the 67 days curfew and siege of the valley.

