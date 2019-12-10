UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Day: Speakers Demand To Stop Indian Aggression In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir was a big challenge for the international community and all organizations concerned should play their positive role for independence of Kashmir and rights of Kashmiris.

This was the main theme of a seminar organized by the Social Welfare Department, observed in connection with Human Rights Day here at district council hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz said Indian aggression in Kashmir had deprived the Kashmiris with their due rights.

The children's rights of Kashmir were also being usurped and they were unable to attend their educational institutions, he said.

The people belonging to all walks of life including educational experts, students of Sargodha University and officials of district council participated in the seminar.

The participants was of the view that the whole nation would continue its struggle for independence of Kashmir at all diplomatic forums.

