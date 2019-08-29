UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Injured During 500 Protest Marches In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:35 PM

Despite strict curfew and other restrictions, in Indian occupied Kashmir, people have staged at least 500 protest marches in the territory since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Despite strict curfew and other restrictions, in Indian occupied Kashmir, people have staged at least 500 protest marches in the territory since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of protesters have been injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel on the protesters. A senior government official told media that as many as 36 persons have received pellet injuries in the Kashmir valley since August 05 which have been reported only in Srinagar hospitals.

The data from other hospitals of the valley was not available.

The Kashmir valley is under severe clampdown since August 05 with internet services, telephone lines and tv channels closed. The occupation authorities have deployed hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner to stop prevent people from staging demonstrations against the abrogation of special status of the territory.

However, such stringent measures have failed to deter the Kashmiris from taking to the streets and showing their resentment against the nefarious move, which is aimed at changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

