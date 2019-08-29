Hundreds injured during 500 protest marches in IOK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Despite strict curfew and other restrictions, people have staged at least 500 protest marches in the territory since August 5 when Modi-led government in New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of protesters have been injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel on the protesters. A senior government official told media that as many as 36 persons have received pellet injuries in the Kashmir valley since August 5 which have been reported only in Srinagar hospitals. The data from other hospitals of the valley was not available, Kashmir Media Service reported here on Thursday.

The Kashmir valley is under severe clampdown since August 5 with internet services, telephone lines and tv channels closed. The occupation forces have deployed hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the abrogation of special status of the territory. However, such stringent measures have failed to deter the Kashmiris from taking to the streets and showing their resentment against the nefarious move, which is aimed at changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory.