Hurriyat forum condemns fresh arrest spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) calling it unjustified, undemocratic and vengeful.

The Hurriyat forum, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said it is extremely unfortunate that on one hand, the basic human rights were continuously being trampled through military might in IIOJK, and on the other, hundreds of youth, respectable citizens, political leaders and activists who were arrested before and after August 5, 2019, continue to languish in jails, which is extremely condemnable and must be a matter of serious concern for the human rights organisations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement also expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and detention of several other political leaders including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen.

The Hurriyat forum also condemned the re-arrest of Sarjan Barkati who was released after four years in October, last year.

It said that silencing the people's voices by such policies of repression is unacceptable. It said the world community, justice-loving people and the international human rights organisations should raise voice against the aggression and human rights violations taking place in IIOJK.