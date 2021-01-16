UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Forum Condemns Fresh Arrest Spree In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:28 PM

Hurriyat forum condemns fresh arrest spree in IIOJK

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) calling it unjustified, undemocratic and vengeful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) calling it unjustified, undemocratic and vengeful.

The Hurriyat forum, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said it is extremely unfortunate that on one hand, the basic human rights were continuously being trampled through military might in IIOJK, and on the other, hundreds of youth, respectable citizens, political leaders and activists who were arrested before and after August 5, 2019, continue to languish in jails, which is extremely condemnable and must be a matter of serious concern for the human rights organisations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement also expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and detention of several other political leaders including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen.

The Hurriyat forum also condemned the re-arrest of Sarjan Barkati who was released after four years in October, last year.

It said that silencing the people's voices by such policies of repression is unacceptable. It said the world community, justice-loving people and the international human rights organisations should raise voice against the aggression and human rights violations taking place in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India World Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Shahid Yousuf Shakeel August October 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reaches judicial complex to see Shehb ..

11 minutes ago

4 die, seven injured after group of men opened fir ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

37 minutes ago

South African team arrives in Karachi today mornin ..

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders express condolences to President of In ..

60 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific releases travel advisory on extension ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.