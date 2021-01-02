UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Forum Condemns Killing Of Youth In Fake Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:45 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Srinagar

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth, Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq in a fake encounter near Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were mercilessly killing innocent Kashmiris particularly youth.

It said that such gruesome killings were heart wrenching. "What worst is that even the dead bodies of these boys are not given to their families for last rites. This state repression is condemnable," it added.

The Hurriyat forum said these dubious encounters mostly involving the youth,routinely take place in IIOJK as there is no accountability for such killings.

It maintained that thousands of Kashmiri youth have been killed during the past several decades in result of the lingering Kashmir conflict.

"Such incidents warrant a fair and impartial probe as the families of the killed youth are demanding to get to the truth but in IIOJK this basic right to justice and redressal is a distant dream," it deplored.

The statement said anyone who raised his/her voice to protest these violations of human rights or asked for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was coerced into silence and put behind the bars. Thousands of Kashmiri youth, politicians, traders, journalists, lawyers, civil society members and common Kashmiris were in jails throughout India or under house detentions for this "crime", it added.

The Hurriyat forum said that world human rights organizations should seek an end to these injustices and raise their voice to demand of India to release all Kashmiri political prisoners being held arbitrarily in jails and under house detentions.

