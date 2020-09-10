Hurriyat forum demands release of all Kashmiri detainees

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has demanded immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in various jails of the territory and India

In a statement, the Hurriyat forum expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners including Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth lodged in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Amphala, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and various other jails of IIOJK and India or have been under house arrest before and after August 05, 2019, especially in times of COVID-19, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that these prisoners were being victimized for their political ideology.

The statement pointed out that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the leading religious leader of IIOJK, continues to be under arbitrary house arrest since August 05, 2019.

It said that such repressive actions by the Indian authorities were not only violation of basic human rights of the Mirwaiz and other Kashmiri prisoners but also an extreme step against their right to personal liberty guaranteed by world forums to all the people of the globe.