Hurriyat Forum Demands Release Of Political Detainees In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Hurriyat forum demands release of political detainees in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urged the Indian authorities to immediately release all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails on humanitarian grounds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Friday, the Hurriyat forum said that crowded jails were most vulnerable in the spread of the virus among inmates which is a matter of grave concern, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It appealed to the people of Occupied Kashmir to strictly follow the preventive measures and guidelines as suggested by medical experts and agencies concerned.

It also asked people to stay indoors to contain the virus and prevent its spread so that precious human lives are saved and the deadly disease is prevented from spreading further.

"Given the widespread negative impact of the coronavirus disease, for which it was declared pandemic, the authorities must impose an immediate ban on the entry of non-locals and foreigners to Kashmir," it added.

