Hurriyat Forum Grieved Over Cold-blooded Murder Of Kashmiri By Indian Troops In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the cold-blooded murder of 24-year old Merajuddin Shah by Indian troops in Badgam district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the cold-blooded murder of 24-year old Merajuddin Shah by Indian troops in Badgam district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday, termed the shooting and killing of youth by CRPF personnel at point blank range while he was travelling along with his uncle in his car as an inhuman act, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"For the past thirty years, Kashmir keeps witnessing such brutality from time to time with no accountability," the statement added.

The Hurriyat forum demanded that the perpetrators of the brutal crime should be held accountable and punished accordingly.

It also condemned the excessive use of force on people protesting against this gruesome murder.

At a time when the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Kashmir have been subjected to a constant state of fear and uncertainty, the forum said and added that Hurriyat leadership was under detention while thousands of Kashmiri youth from various walks of life were languishing in Indian jails.

Besides, the statement added that the local media was under tremendous pressure at the hand of the occupational authorities. It also denounced the repeated internet and communication gag.

