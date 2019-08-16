Hurriyat forums, other associations appeal IOK people to come on streets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Hurriyat forums in coordination with civil society and the associations of lawyers, journalists, traders, transporters and employees, in Indian occupied Kashmir, have appealed the Kashmiri nation, the people of the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kargil to come out on streets and raise their voice for their inalienable Right to Self-Determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, they urged the people to protest against the Indian nefarious design to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation.

Hurriyat forums said the Kashmiri nation will never accept the Hindutva based machinations and will not allow Hindu fundamentalists to enter their motherland.

They added the Kashmiris have the capacity to save their mothers, sisters and daughters from the onslaught of Hindu zealots.

The Hurriyat forums appealed to the people to defy curfew and restrictions. They maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is the land of Kashmiris who will decide their future themselves. The statement said, come what may the people of Kashmir will never accept Indian occupation.

They urged the international community to intervene without any further delay and come to the rescue of Kashmiris.