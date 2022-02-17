Hurriyat leader demands early release of Nahida Nasreen from Indian jail

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front Ch. Shaheen Iqbal on Thursday demanded immediate release of incarcerated Dukhtaran-e-Milat General Secretary Nahida Nasreen so that she could be able to comfort and grieve the loss of her mother-in-law with her family

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front Ch. Shaheen Iqbal on Thursday demanded immediate release of incarcerated Dukhtaran-e-Milat General Secretary Nahida Nasreen so that she could be able to comfort and grieve the loss of her mother-in-law with her family.

The Hurriyat Front Chairman said this while paying a visit to the jailed leader's family at Pampore in IIOJK on Thursday, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.

Extending his sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family, Iqbal during a brief chat with the family on the occasion said that as per the law, prison authorities were bound to inform a detainee about the death or serious illness of any near relative.

"Prisoners, regardless of their gender, have the right to be present with their family where his/her close family member dies or at least take part in funerals'', he said adding that under such circumstances political prisoners were entitled to be released on parole but for Kashmiris, there exists no such law in India's judicial system.

He lamented that under Modi's apartheid regime the situation in Kashmir has worsened so much that the Kashmiris were not even allowed to bury their dear ones who were being killed a day in day out by the trigger-happy Indian forces.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, the Hurriyat leader prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant Nahida Nasreen and other family members the fortitude and courage to endure this irreparable loss.

Ch. Shaheen Iqbal also denounced the use of brute force by the Indian occupation forces on peaceful protesters at the Magam area of Budgam.

oioooooooooooooooooTerming it as high-headedness on the part of the occupation forces, he said that harassment and humiliation of common masses and vandalization of private properties has become a new norm in the valley, the report added.