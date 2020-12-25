UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leader, Khan Sopori Pays Tributes To 2 Martyred Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Hurriyat leader, Khan Sopori pays tributes to 2 martyred youth in IIOJK

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has paid rich tributes to the two youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Wanigam area of Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has paid rich tributes to the two youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Wanigam area of Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the two youth were martyred by the occupational troops during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen area of the district, yesterday evening. One of the martyred, Amir Ahmad Siraj, was from Sopore town.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issue in Srinagar said that the Indian troops had been committing atrocities in IIOJK for last several decades and killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis.

He deplored that the Indian government had cordoned off the whole territory at the expense of its massive military presence. He added that the occupational troops were using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiri people who had been struggling for their rightto self-determination for over seven decades.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, a delegation visited the house of the martyred youth in Sopore and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family on behalf of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori.

