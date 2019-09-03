UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leader Urges Inter'l Community Play Proactive Role In Helping Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:06 PM

Hurriyat leader urges Inter'l community play proactive role in helping Kashmiris

Hurriyat leaders urged world community and the United Nations to pressurize India for lifting the curfew imposed on Indian occupied Kashmir for the last 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Hurriyat leaders urged world community and the United Nations to pressurize India for lifting the curfew imposed on Indian occupied Kashmir for the last 30 days.

Talking to private news channel Hurriyat leader Sayed Yousaf Naseem said on Tuesday that Kashmiris have been fighting with huge Indian Army for the last many decades, but have not stepped back an inch from their right to self-determination. Indian forces have arrested top Hurriyat leadership, but the brave Kashmiris will continue to fight against Indian brutalities and will get the right to self-determination soon.

He said, as a Kashmiri, I would like to appreciate the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign minister for their sincere efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue as a result of which Kashmir dispute has been internationalized.

For the first time in history, the international media is also reporting on Indian policies and brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The people of AJK should have to come forward to support their brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Hurriyat leader Dr Waleed Rasool said, "my family is still in Srinagar and I am unable to make any contact with them as curfew and communication blackout continues in the occupied Kashmir valley".

The Kashmir is portraying like a military garrison. The Indian policies have increased hates among Kashmir people for India. India cannot retain its illegal occupation on Held valley for long and Kashmiris will get their right of plebiscite, he said.

He said, international media was also reporting on the basis of ground realities and exposing the cruel Indian face in front of the world. The world has also denied the Indian narrative that Kashmir is internal issue of India and declared it as bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Kashmiris want affiliation with Pakistan, he said. "Narendra Modi is bending the Indian legal system to cut off any possible criticism in occupied Kashmir. I am confident that Pakistani government will never compromise on Kashmir issue at any cost", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Army United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Media From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Putin-Abe Meeting Unlikely to Bring Great Progress ..

4 minutes ago

Russian blogger sentenced to five years over 'extr ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at foreigners' ..

4 minutes ago

Over 129,000 hujjaj returned home

4 minutes ago

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens t ..

6 minutes ago

Controversial interior minister in running for Geo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.