(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hurriyat leaders urged world community and the United Nations to pressurize India for lifting the curfew imposed on Indian occupied Kashmir for the last 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Hurriyat leaders urged world community and the United Nations to pressurize India for lifting the curfew imposed on Indian occupied Kashmir for the last 30 days.

Talking to private news channel Hurriyat leader Sayed Yousaf Naseem said on Tuesday that Kashmiris have been fighting with huge Indian Army for the last many decades, but have not stepped back an inch from their right to self-determination. Indian forces have arrested top Hurriyat leadership, but the brave Kashmiris will continue to fight against Indian brutalities and will get the right to self-determination soon.

He said, as a Kashmiri, I would like to appreciate the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign minister for their sincere efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue as a result of which Kashmir dispute has been internationalized.

For the first time in history, the international media is also reporting on Indian policies and brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The people of AJK should have to come forward to support their brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Hurriyat leader Dr Waleed Rasool said, "my family is still in Srinagar and I am unable to make any contact with them as curfew and communication blackout continues in the occupied Kashmir valley".

The Kashmir is portraying like a military garrison. The Indian policies have increased hates among Kashmir people for India. India cannot retain its illegal occupation on Held valley for long and Kashmiris will get their right of plebiscite, he said.

He said, international media was also reporting on the basis of ground realities and exposing the cruel Indian face in front of the world. The world has also denied the Indian narrative that Kashmir is internal issue of India and declared it as bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Kashmiris want affiliation with Pakistan, he said. "Narendra Modi is bending the Indian legal system to cut off any possible criticism in occupied Kashmir. I am confident that Pakistani government will never compromise on Kashmir issue at any cost", he added.