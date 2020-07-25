UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leader Welcomes Report Released By Human Rights Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:13 PM

Hurriyat leader welcomes report released by Human Rights Forum

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone welcomed the report released by Human Rights Forum Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone welcomed the report released by Human Rights Forum Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday.

The report mentioned the ongoing human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir after the August 5, 2019.

Talking to APP, he said that the report showed that the 11 month lockdown completely destroyed Kashmir's industries.

During this time the rights of children and women were severely affected.

He said violations of health and medical care rights and restrictions have also severely affected public health.

The local media, especially the worst victims of Indian atrocities, have been harassed and severely prosecuted and the Hurriyat leaders and minors were arrested and charged.

Restrictions on mobile, telephone and internet access have severely affected public health, he added.

More Stories From Kashmir

