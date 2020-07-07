Hurriyat leaders commemorated forth martyrdom annivesary of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani

Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his associates on their fourth martyrdom anniversary have called on people to follow the protest programmed given by the veteran leader, Syed Ali Gilani for July 8 and 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his associates on their fourth martyrdom anniversary have called on people to follow the protest programmed given by the veteran leader, Syed Ali Gilani for July 8 and 13.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Martyr Burhan Wani was a beacon for Kashmiri freedom fighter and also symbolized the unrelenting resistance of Kashmiri people who were waging a struggle for right to self-determination for more than past seven decades.

Referring to the commitment of Burhan Wani to the Kashmir cause, Bilal said, "It is his valor, grace, devotion, patience and vision and wisdom by virtue of which he has become an icon of resistance." He said that the huge sacrifices of martyr Wani had embedded him in the history of resistance as an unforgettable hero who would act as a guiding light for all freedom fighters throughout the world."He appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown,tomorrow, and on 13th July as per call given by Syed Ali Gilani.

Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahanji while paying tributes to Burhan Wani, said the whole world was aware of the impact of his martyrdom on the freedom movement on Kashmir.

The participation of tens of thousands of people in the funerals of Kashmiris was manifestation of people's hatred against India and their commitment to the freedom cause. She said that Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits and urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian fores in the occupied territory.

Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in a statement eulogized the sacrifices of martyr Burhan Wani. He said that India under a nefarious agenda India was settling outsiders in occupied Kashmir on the pattern of Israeli policies in Palestine to change the demography of the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to Burhan Wani, his two associates, martyrs of 2016 mass uprising and 1931 said, "These martyrs presented invaluable and exemplary sacrifices for the Kashmir cause." A JKPL spokesman while hailing the spirit of people said that they were serious about resistance movement.