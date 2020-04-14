UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Condemns Killing Of Three Civilians In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian Occupied Kashmir have strongly condemned the killing of three civilians including a woman and a child in India's artillery fire in Kupwara district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian Occupied Kashmir have strongly condemned the killing of three civilians including a woman and a child in India's artillery fire in Kupwara district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grief over the loss of lives. He said the unending war has a devastating effect on lives of the Kashmiri people.

He urged both India and Pakistan to work for restoration of peace and termed the situation at the Line of Control "not in interest of anyone at a time when the whole world is fighting the pandemic of coronavirus." Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum JKYSF Chairman, Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing India's military adventurism urged New Delhi to desist from military adventurism and show maturity to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.

He said the root cause of tension between the two nuclear-armed neighboring countries, Pakistan and India, is the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He expressed concern over the escalation of tension on the LOC, relentless killing of youth and civilians, arbitrary arrests, harassment and torture of young boys and imposition of curfews and restrictions in Kashmir.

Umar Adil dar said India will have to shun its military approach in dealing with the people of Kashmir and initiate serious steps towards resolving the basic dispute of Kashmir.

